Fri Nov 27, 2020
JAK
Javed Aziz Khan
November 27, 2020

Contempt case: PHC summons Farogh, Fawad, Shahzad, Firdous

JAK
Javed Aziz Khan
November 27, 2020

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday summoned four federal cabinet members who had addressed a press conference after the verdict of the special court that had awarded death sentence to former president General (R) Pervez Musharraf in a high treason case.

A three-member bench of the special court in Islamabad, headed by the then PHC chief justice, Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and comprising Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court and Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC, had convicted Musharraf and awarded him death sentence.

