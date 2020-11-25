‘Iqbal’s philosophy can help revive Muslims glory’

Islamabad : Discussing the life and thoughts of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal and his connection with Muslim Youth, intellectuals in a seminar at International Islamic University, (IIU) Tuesday said that revival of the Muslim’s glories is possible by following the Iqbal’s philosophy of independent reasoning and utilization of youth for unity in the ranks of Muslim World.

Seminar on “Iqbal and Youth” was organized here at IIUI’s Faisal Masjid campus by Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD) in collaboration with Department of Urdu and Dawah Academy.

The speakers shared their thoughts on Iqbal’s work, message and application of his ideas in the society. Participants opined that country can acquire socio-economic targets by following the guiding principles of poet of East.

They further said that Iqbal’s poetry is specially dedicated and helpful in uplifting the lowest and stressed community of the society.