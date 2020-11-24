Schools, colleges told to minimise students’ loss

Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has directed all schools and colleges overseen by it in Islamabad to plan academic activities to minimise learning losses of the students.

In a formal communication, the FDE asked heads of all educational institutions to ensure that schedule of studies for all subjects taught in classes Prep-XII for approximately six to eight weeks long vacations is prepared and shared with students.

"Every institutions shall ensure the useful and effective use of social media (official Facebook pages and WhatsApp groups of all classes) and schedule of studies to be shared through these forums following ethical use of working hours in the most civilized manner.

"Moreover, daily timetable of studies in line with the referred schedules shall also be prepared with a justified work load for students and the same shall be posted on the respective social media forums."

The FDE said copies of both schedules and timetable should be shared with it through the respective area education offices. For reference, a sample schedule for General Science for classes (VI-V111) is enclosed and can be adopted for preparation of schedules of studies for all subjects and classes

The FDE said all colleges affiliated with the Quaid-i-Azarn University would follow the guidelines to operate online classes as per issued policies of the University. "An elaborate set of guidelines regarding attendance of teaching and administrative staff will be issued later," it said in the letter.