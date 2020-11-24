2 marriage halls, two restaurants sealed for SOPs violations

Rawalpindi:The local administration, Rawalpindi has sealed two marriage halls and two restaurants for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Monday.

The administration has also imposed fine of Rs261,000 against 39 restaurants and Rs68,000 against 8 marriage halls. The concerned administration has checked total 237 restaurants and 84 marriage halls in two days.

According to a statement issued by the Deputy Commissioner Office, a total of 84 marriage halls were inspected by the district administration. As many as 18 restaurants were also issued warnings, while 2 were sealed and 39 were fined for the violation of the SOPs.

A total of three shops were sealed and as many were fined and 14 were issued warnings. As many as 237 restaurants across the city were checked on the orders of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq.