Another 3 deaths, 606 more patients

Rawalpindi:COVID-19 outbreak has claimed another three lives in the twin cities in the last 24 hours while as many as 606 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district that is the fifth highest number of patients tested positive from the region in a single day since the outbreak hit Pakistan.

Earlier, on June 14, as many as 875 new patients were tested positive for the disease from the twin cities in a day which is, so far, the highest number of patients tested positive in a day in the region. On June 7, 787 patients were tested positive, on June 15, 691 patients of COVID-19 were reported while on November 21, 640 patients were tested positive from the twin cities.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that the virus claimed one more life in the federal capital in last 24 hours taking death toll from Islamabad Capital Territory to 279 while two patients including one female aged 54 years and a male aged 56 years died of the disease in Rawalpindi district. The male patient died of the disease in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and female at Benazir Bhutto Hospital taking death toll from the district to 365.

Another 449 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT in the last 24 hours taking total number of confirmed patients from the federal capital to 27,018, of which 21806 patients have so far recovered. On Monday, there were 4933 active cases of coronavirus illness in ICT.

In Rawalpindi district, as many as 157 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking tally to 8,591 of which as many as 7,198 patients have achieved complete cure.

On Monday, the active cases of the disease in Rawalpindi district has reached 1,028 of which 106 patients are undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 922 have been in home isolation, said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that another 1,991 suspects of the disease have also been under home quarantine in the district while to date, a total of 5,198 persons have been relieved from quarantine.