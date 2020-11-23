QAU to play active role, says VC

ISLAMABAD: Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad being top ranked federal University would play an effective role as member Institution of the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence (CCoE), it was assured by Vice-Chancellor Quaid-I-Azam University Islamabad and Chairman Vice Chancellor Committee Prof. Dr Muhammad Ali Shah during meeting with Sohail Mahmood Foreign Secretary of Pakistan and Prof. Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhary Coordinator General COMSTECH at COMSTECH Headquarters Islamabad. He informed that QAU had already established a committee comprising of senior scientists for effective liason with COMSTECH. He also highlighted importance of collaborative research, joint degree programmes and exchange of faculty as well as students among higher education institutions of OIC. Murtaza Noor Advisor COMSTECH on Media/Linkages and Secretary General QAU Alumni Association was also present on occasion. Speaking on occasion, Coordinator General, COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. Iqbal Choudhary, said the purpose of CCoE is to put our efforts to achieve excellence in partnership.