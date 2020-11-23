PDM censured for holding rallies amidst worsening Covid-19 situation

Criticising the component parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement for organising rallies amid the worsening situation of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Sunday said the opposition parties wanted to kill people as they were insisting on holding large political gatherings.

Addressing a press conference at the Insaf House, PTI Karachi President and Sindh Assembly member Khurrum Sher Zaman said Covid-19 had been spreading again across the country and the whole world was severely affected by the virus. “But the opposition in Pakistan has staged a drama and wants people to die,” he said.

Former MQM MPA Arif Bhatti, other leaders Iftikhar Zaidi, Zia Ahmed and dozens of workers joined the PTI at the press conference, which was also attended by PTI MPA Jamal Siddiqui and Karachi senior vice president Mahmood Maulvi.

Zaman said that to limit the spread of coronavirus, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir had imposed a lockdown in the valley for two weeks while the Pakistan Peoples Party-led Sindh government had also imposed a smart lockdown in Karachi. “But these parties have been holding a rally in Peshawar which shows their hypocrisy.”

He said the PTI truly represented the residents of Peshawar and it had won all the seats from the metropolis. He added that the opposition parties were worried due to the successful policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The performance of Prime Minister Imran Khan has been appreciated by the world,” he said and claimed that the country's economy and foreign relations had been improving.

Zaman alleged that the purpose of the opposition’s politics was only to get an NRO. He said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Fazlur Rehman had become the ambassador of coronavirus. “These people want to kill the people through rallies. If Maulana Fazlur Rehman is made the head of the Kashmir Committee today, he will give up all movements. Maulana is only concerned with privileges,” he said.

The PTI leader said that as the PDM’s next show was scheduled in Larkana on November 26, Fazl should remember that Bilawal had won the election in Larkana by defeating the JUI-F. Siddiqui said he welcomed the political activists who had joined Imran Khan’s convoy. “People's trust in Imran Khan is getting stronger. Imran Khan is successful from Karachi to Gilgit-Baltistan,” he said. “Bilawal was defeated for making Gilgit-Baltistan like Sindh. In this difficult situation, the economic situation is improving. Pakistan is rapidly moving in the right direction,” the MPA said.