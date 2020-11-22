close
Sun Nov 22, 2020
National

Islamabad: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) here on Saturday lauded Capital Development Authority (CDA) for initiating development work in several markets of the capital city.

ICCI President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan leading a delegation visited F-6 Markaz and congratulated the newly elected office bearers of Traders Welfare Association (TWA), Super Market, Islamabad.

