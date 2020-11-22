Siraj questions PM’s claim about putting economy on track

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has termed the prime minister’s claim to put the economy on track contrary to the ground realities.

In a statement on Saturday, he said it seems that aides of the prime minister are misleading him or he himself lacks ability to understand the plight of the masses. He said poverty, unemployment and inflation are the trademarks of the PTI government. Thousands have lost jobs since the day the PTI came into power and millions are starving as they cannot afford one-time meal a day due to skyrocketing prices of basic commodities.

The prime minister, he said, should spare some time and visit the market to recognize the severity of the situation and understand the sufferings of the masses. It has been proved, he said, the PTI lacks ability to fix the deteriorating economy and introduce reforms in different sectors. The government has not only disappointed the general public but it lost support of its own enthusiastic supporters who believed in the tall claims of Imran Khan and voted him into power in the 2018 elections.