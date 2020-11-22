Commissioners asked to implement decisions of NCOC on corona

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz has asked the divisional commissioners to implement the decisions of the National Command and Operations Centre that has banned the holdings of functions at indoor wedding halls in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19. He asked the commissioners to ensure the implementation of decisions in their respective divisions. Kazim Niaz presided over the meeting of administrative secretaries and divisional commissioners and regional police officers through a video link. Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi was also present. The chief secretary directed the commissioners to visit hospitals in their respective divisions and review the arrangements made to contain the spread of the coronavirus. He instructed the Department of Transport and the commissioners to ensure implementation of corona SOPs in public transport. Briefing the meeting, the secretary Transport said that 23,000 vehicles have been inspected during the last one month for violating corona SOPs and action was taken against 13,000 vehicles and fines of Rs 3.5 million were collected.