Mian Iftikhar Hussain says govt creating hurdles to rally

NOWSHERA: ANP central secretary general Mian Iftikhar Hussain Saturday said that the PDM successful rallies had scared the ‘selected’ rulers, who were now busy creating hurdles to stop its public meeting in Peshawar to be held today.

“We will hold our public meeting in Peshawar under the standard operating procedures (SOPs),” said Mian Iftikhar, adding that the incumbent government was more dangerous for the country and the nation than the coronavirus pandemic.

He was speaking at an organizational meeting of the party office-bearers at Pabbi Town which discussed the arrangements for the PDM public meeting. Zar Ali Khan, Abbas Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

The nationalist leader, who is also the spokesperson for opposition’s 11 parties alliance, said the PTI govt was employing all tactics to stop the PDM from holding the public meeting in Peshawar.