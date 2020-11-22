close
Sun Nov 22, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent  
November 22, 2020

Jahangir, Baig elected for PKF top offices

Sports

KARACHI: Mohammad Jahangir and Ahmad Baig were on Saturday elected as chairman and president, respectively, of the Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) for a term of four years.

Andleeb Sandhu was elected as secretary while Khalid Noor was elected as treasurer.

“It was a full house meeting as all the affiliated units of PKF including WAPDA, Railways, Army, Police, Sindh, KP, Punjab, Islamabad, Balochistan, Women Karate Association and Referee / Judges Association were present,” PKF said in a press release.

Pakistan Olympic Association Secretary Khalid Mehmood and Deputy Director General Technical of Pakistan Sports Board Azam Dar were present as observers.

