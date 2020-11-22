Aqeel, Ushna annex Sheheryar Memorial National Tennis titles

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Top seed Aqeel Khan and Ushna Suhail won the menâ€™s and ladiesâ€™ titles in 4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship here at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Saturday.
Wapda Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain graced the concluding day as chief guest and distributed prizes and trophies among the winners.
In the menâ€™s singles final, Aqeel overwhelmed Muzammil Murtaza 6-0, 6-2. Aqeel, the longest serving No 1 player of the country, was off to a flying start as he played superb baseline and net game in the first set and never allowed his opponent to score a single point, winning it 6-0. Muzammil showed some fight in the second set and managed to score two points but Aqeel once again showed his class and experience to win the second set 6-2, thus registering the title victory by 6-0, 6-2.
It was a day of double delight for Aqeel, when he and Shahzad Khan clinched the menâ€™s doubles title. The winning duo though faced a tough fight from the pair of Muzammil and Mudassar before winning with the scores of 7-5, 6-4.
In the ladies singles final, national tennis champion Ushna outclassed Sarah Mehboob by 6-0, 6-2. Right from the start, Ushna displayed an aggressive baseline and net game and didnâ€™t allow Sarah to settle down. She was able to take a lead of 3-0 in the first 10 minutes and then continued the pressure to win the set without conceding a single game at 6-0.
In the next set, Sarah was able to take one game at 4-1 by displaying some aggressive game and good service, but Ushna again led 5-1 by showing her talent and experience.
Sarah was again able to take the second point making it 5-2, but Ushna served out to win the match 6-0, 6-2.
The boysâ€™ under-14 title was won by M Shoaib, who outpaced Semi Zeb by 6-1, 6-2 while the title of boys/girls under-12 went to Ahtesham Humayun, who got a walk over against Hussain Ali Rizwan. The under-10 title was won by Hamza Ali Rizwan, who beat the spirited Zohaib Afzal Malik 4-2, 4-2.