Commissioner expresses concern over delay in ongoing schemes

Rawalpindi : Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Captain (r) Muhammad Mahmood has said that delay in completion of ongoing development schemes in Rawalpindi district is unbearable and no compromise can be made on the quality of work. Strict action will be taken if the required targets are not achieved within a month. He lamented the delay in repairing streets in PP-16 due to gas connections and said that a detailed report of all gas connections should be prepared stating how many connections have been made and by when all the work should be completed.

He directed the Building Department to complete the construction work of Rescue 1122 building in Kahuta in 10 days.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review development projects at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Rawalpindi. Apart from public representatives, Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters (Rawalpindi) Mahim Asif, officers of Highways Department, WASA, Public Health, Roads, RDA and other concerned departments were also present in the meeting.

The commissioner said that the Forest Department should expedite the process of issuing NCOs for power poles and gas pipes in Kotli Satyan and Murree. He said that Forest Department officials should reach the spot and immediately issue NOC on the spot where there is no need to cut down trees for electricity poles and gas pipes. He said that the process of construction of bridge on Chakri Road should be expedited and all legal requirements in this regard should be fulfilled as soon as possible. The commissioner said that assistant commissioners should also review the development schemes in their areas. He said that the performance of all the assistant commissioners would also be monitored. On this occasion, a detailed briefing was given to the Commissioner on the ongoing schemes.