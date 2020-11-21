Nasir beats Bilal to win PSF-KP squash opener

ISLAMABAD: Favourite Nasir Iqbal beat Bilal Zakir 11-2, 11-2, 11-4 in the opening round match of the PSF-KP Satellite Squash Tournament that got under way at the Qamar Zaman Squash Complex in Peshawar on Friday.

Nasir won the match in just 13 minutes. Both menâ€™s and womenâ€™s events have a prize money of $1,000 each.

Results: Menâ€™s first round: Farhan Zaman bt Salman Saleem 12-10, 11-7, 11-8; Mohammad Bilal Khan bt Asad Ullah Khan 13-11, 11-9, 3-11, 11-9; Noor Zaman bt Haseeb Taj 11-7, 11-6, 11-7; Zahir Shah bt Abdul Qadir 11-4, 11-6, 11-9; Waqas Mehboob bt Muhammad Farhan Hashmi 11-9, 5-11, 11-5, 11-9; Nasir Iqbal bt Bilal Zakir 11-2, 11-2, 11-4; Zeeshan Zeb bt Naveed Rehman 11-5, 11-2, 11-2; Danish Atlas bt Faizan Khan 11-4, 11-3, 11-5.

Womenâ€™s first round: Amna Fayyaz bt Nourena Shams 11-3, 11-2, 11-0; Rushna Mehboob bt Komal Khan 5-11, 14-12, 11-8, 7-11, 11-5; Noorul Huda bt Aiman Shahbaz 13-11, 11-4, 11-7; Zainab Khan bt Muqadas Ashraf 11-9, 8-11, 2-11, 12-10, 11-6; Saima Shaukat bt Hira Aqeel 11-3, 11-3, 11-6; Fehmina Asim bt Nimra Aqeel 9-11, 11-6, 11-7, 13-11; Noorul Ain Ejaz bt Kainat Khan 11-8, 11-9, 11-8; Faiza Zafar bt Sana Bahadur 11-8, 11-3, 11-6.