close
Fri Nov 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2020

2 soldiers martyred in S Waziristan attack

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in a terrorists attack in South Waziristan tribal district on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists fired on security forces check post near Pash Ziarat, South Waziristan. The security forces promptly responded. During exchange of fire, two soldiers Havaldar Matloob Alam, 32, and Sepoy Suleman Shaukat, 25, embraced Shahadat, while a soldier got injured. Operation was carried for area clearance.

Latest News

More From Top Story