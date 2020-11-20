2 soldiers martyred in S Waziristan attack

ISLAMABAD: Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in a terrorists attack in South Waziristan tribal district on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists fired on security forces check post near Pash Ziarat, South Waziristan. The security forces promptly responded. During exchange of fire, two soldiers Havaldar Matloob Alam, 32, and Sepoy Suleman Shaukat, 25, embraced Shahadat, while a soldier got injured. Operation was carried for area clearance.