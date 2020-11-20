LNG reference: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's plea for live telecast of proceedings rejected

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday rejected former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s plea seeking live telecast of LNG terminal case proceedings.

PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had filed a petition in the accountability court and requested live coverage of the LNG reference against him and others by the NBA. Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail, former managing director of the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imranul Haq, ex-chairperson of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Uzma Adil and others were named in the reference.

On Nov 16, the court had indicted all the accused. They pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the charges. Subsequently, the court directed the NAB prosecution to furnish evidence to back up the allegations against them. Abbasi was accused of awarding the LNG Terminal-I contract to a firm at Karachi Port Qasim at exorbitant rates.