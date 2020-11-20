close
Fri Nov 20, 2020
100 families get clean energy stoves

National

Islamabad: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Thursday launched the Clean Energy Efficient Cooking Stove project at Chawan Forest Rest House in Karore area of Rawalpindi. The project meant for the sustainable forest management and promoting climate-friendly cooking in the country was launched by the Ministry of Climate Change in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme.

