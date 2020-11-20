PC high-ups tested Covid-19 positive

ISLAMABAD: Many top guns of the Planning Commission (PC) have been infected with COVID-19 pandemic and they are quarantined in isolation at their homes, it is learnt.

The Planning Commission high-ups including Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Secretary Planning Ministry and Chiefs, Deputy Chiefs of respective fields have been tested positive with COVID-19 pandemic during the ongoing second wave. They have been quarantined at their homes. One top official said that official meetings are continued during recent past weeks despite infection.