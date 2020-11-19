Govt asked to allow men to collect money from facilitation centres in Bajaur

KHAR: The Bajaur Youth Jirga has asked the government to allow fathers or other male members of a family to collect money being given to the children at the Citizen Facilitation Centres in the district.

“Mothers face great hardships when they come from the far-off areas and collect money from their children at CFCs in Bajaur district,” Wajid Ali Uthmanzai, chairman of Bajaur Youth Jirga told a press conference on Wednesday.

Other office-bearers of the jirga, including Sadiqque Akbar, Fazal Subhan, Ubaidullah, Sajjad, Sartaj and others were also present on the occasion.

Wajid Ali said that tribal traditions and customs should be respected and only the male members of the families should be allowed to collect the amount from the CFCs.

He also asked the women not to visit CFCs for collecting money of their children till the acceptance of the Bajaur Youth Jirga’s demand.