Fake tea seized, three held

PESHAWAR: District administration arrested three persons and seized more than 4,000kg counterfeit tea during a raid on a factory in Chowk Yadgar.

The administration officials along with police raided the facility in Chowk Yadgar and recovered 4,200kg fake tea. Three accused were arrested during the raid and sent to the lockup. The officials also seized chemicals and other hazardous materials being used in the production of the fate tea. Chowk Yadgar is known for shops selling black and green tea as well as spices used in food. However, most shops have been selling fake tea and spices. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority as well as food department had forgotten their responsibility of ensuring safe food to the citizens.