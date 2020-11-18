Noam Chomsky to speak at Habib Universityâ€™s 6th Yohsin Lecture

This year, the 6th Yohsin Lecture of the Habib Universityâ€™s flagship lecture series, features the world-renowned linguist, philosopher, social critic and political activist, Dr Noam Chomsky.

In his long and illustrious career, Dr Chomsky has authored over 100 books on topics ranging from linguistics to politics to mass media. He is a Laureate Professor and the University of Arizona and Institute Professor Emeritus at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

According to the HU, the Yohsin Lecture serves as a conduit for leading international scholars from across the world to come to Pakistan and engage with Habib University students as well as the public on wide-ranging topics of global importance. Past speakers include Dr Munir Fasheh, renowned educationist and Dr Vali Nasr, former Dean for School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University.