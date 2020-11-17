Seerat week functions begin in Punjab cities

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Gulzar Hussain Shah has said that we should follow the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) to get success here and hereafter.

He said this while addressing a Mehfil-e-Milad at Quaid-e-Azam Divisional School in connection with the Shan-e-Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) week on Monday. The commissioner said that Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) always promoted peace and religious harmony. The other speakers urged the Muslims to present themselves as the true followers of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) and utilise their intellect and other qualities to defend their civilisation and religion.

The participants also condemned the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France.

FAISALABAD: The district administration on Monday organised a rally in connection with the Shan-e-Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) week here. MPA Firdous Rai, Additional Commissioner Ayub Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioners Fazal Rabi Cheema, Umar Maqbool, Education CEO Ali Ahmad Sian, Labour Director Malik Munawar Awan, Civil Defence Officer Rana Abbas, teachers, students and civil society members also attended the rally.

The rally started from District Council Chowk and after passing through Khaliq Qureshi Road, press club and Kutchehry Bazaar Chowk ended at Chowk Clock Tower. The speakers said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a week was being observed in which all departments, institutions and civil society were participated. They urged the Muslim Ummah to remain united to foil the nefarious designs of anti-Islamic forces.

Meanwhile, Quran Khawani was organised at the MC Girls Elementary School Millat Colony. The principal of the institution Musarat Parveen said that Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) gave us a complete code of life.

LALAMUSA: The teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) are key to success here and hereafter. It was said by MNA Syed Faizul Hassan Shah and MPA Ch Liaqat Ali while speaking as the special guests during the competitions among the students of different colleges of Gujrat district at Government ID Janjua College for Women here on Monday. The competitions were held in connection with the Shan-e-Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) week.

Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar Jappa presided over the event. The special guests distributed prizes among the students who grabbed first, second and third positions in the competitions of speeches, Naats and Qirat.

The students of Government Post Graduate College for Women Dinga, Government College for Women Serai Alamgir, Government College for Women (Asghar Ali College) Kharian, Punjab College, Jinnah Group of Colleges Gujrat, Government Degree College for Women Guliana, Government Degree College for Women Kotla Arab Ali Khan, Government Degree College for Women Bhagowal, Government Nawab Mumtaz Degree College for Women Dolat Nagar, Government ID Janjua College for Women, Government Degree College for Women Kunjah, Government Zamindar Postgraduate College Gujrat, Ibn-e-Ameer College for Women Jalalpur Jattan, Punjab College Gujrat and Superior College Gujrat.

The speakers said that it was the duty of every Muslim to follow the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) to get success. Deputy Director Colleges Shahzad Munawar, Principal Syeda Rubab Jafri, teachers and students were also present.