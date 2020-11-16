Boxer Amir Khan smashes his Mercedes into motorway barrier

British Pakistani boxer Amir Khan has rammed his car into a barrier while driving on a Motorway in Manchester, United Kingdom on Sunday. According to a news report published by Mirror.co.uk, the boxer lost control of his £90,000 car as the road surface was extremely wet following a day of rain. Khan shared photos of the accident on social media which showed his Mercedes S350 completely damaged with its front bumper hanging off and the window mirrors completely broken.