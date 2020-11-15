Sohrab Goth SHO, SIO booked for murder

The station house officer (SHO) and the station investigation officer (SIO) of the Sohrab Goth police station were booked on Saturday in a murder case of a suspect who was allegedly tortured to death inside a police lock-up a few days ago.

FIR No. 557/20 was registered under sections 302, 109 and 34 at the Mobina Town police station against the SHO and the SIO of the Sohrab Goth police station.

The case was registered on the orders of the court on the complaint of Abdus Sattar, who is a relative of the deceased suspect Rehmat Khan.

The FIR quoted the complainant as claiming that his relative Rehmat Khan was tortured to death inside the lock-up at the Sohrab Goth police station, and the police later tried to change the nature of the incident by saying he had died of a cardiac arrest.

However, the report of the suspectâ€™s post-mortem examination confirmed that the man had been tortured to death. The report of the suspected criminal, who had died in the custody of the Sohrab Goth police, stated that the man had been strangled while in custody.

The report also stated that a bone in the suspectâ€™s neck had been broken, there were signs of torture on his body and he was taken to the hospital after he had breathed his last.

According to doctors, further tests are being carried out on the body of the suspect.

Train kills two

A man and a minor girl were killed after being hit by a train at the Landhi railway station on Saturday.

According to the Cantonment Railway police, the bodies were transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities where they were identified as 55-year-old Aslam and 18-month-old

Binish.

The police said the incident took place when the two were crossing the railway track. They were the residents of the same area.