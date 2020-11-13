‘More than 60 percent people violating SOPs in Rawalpindi’

RAWALPINDI: Though the government has directed the concerned authorities of Rawalpindi to ensure strict implementation of SOPs in all departments, shops, markets, bazaars by the people, however, but the related bodies have failed in enforcement the orders of their high ups. More than 60 per cent population are not bothered to follow SOPS and preventive measures against second wave of coronavirus. Majority of them belong to poor and labor class as they are seen moving freely without wearing masks and using sanitisers.