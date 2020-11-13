PML-N MPA gets bail in NAB office clash case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore office clash case against surety bonds of Rs 500,000.

The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court of judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta that his client was nominated in the case despite the fact that all allegations were baseless.

He argued Nazir had gone to the NAB office to express solidarity with the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, adding he was not involved in any hooliganism. He submitted that the co-accused had already been granted benefit of the bail in the matter. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his client as well. However, the prosecution opposed the plea, saying solid evidence was available against the accused. After hearing detailed arguments from the two sides, the court granted bail.