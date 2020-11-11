Death anniversary of ex-senator Ch Ashraf observed

LAHORE: The 37th death anniversary of Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf, former Senator and founder of Ashraf Group of Industries, was observed here. Ch M Ashraf was the father of Ch M Zaka Ashraf, chairman of Ashraf Group of Industries, ex-president of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited and former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. A large number of people, including politicians, farmers, parliamentarians, former nazims and civil society members, from Sindh and Punjab attended the death anniversary.The speakers paid tribute to the struggle made by late Ch M Ashraf to introduce revolutionary measures in the field of agriculture and rebuilding of socio-economic conditions in the remote areas. They also acknowledged the services offered by late Ch Muhammad Ashraf in the field of social welfare works. Special prayers were offered for the eternal rest of departed soul.It is worth mentioning here that late Ch M Ashraf not only actively participated in business and social activities in Sindh but also worked as an activist of independence movement of Muslims of the sub-continent under the guidance of his uncle Ch Rahmat Khan, a close associate of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He remained Senator from Sindh during regime of former premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He died in November 1983.