Ideology, narrative of PTI, PDM same, says Siraj

RAWALPINDI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said there is hardly a difference between the ideology and narrative of the PTI and the PDM as both are representatives of the status quo and work for self-centred agendas.

Addressing a JI joining ceremony by local politicians in Kahuta on Monday, he said the major parties, which are part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, remained in power for years but failed to bring improvement in the lives of the masses and introduce basic reforms in health, education and other key sectors. People, he added, also tested the PTI in two and a half years and reached the conclusion that all the three political parties (the PTI, the PML-N and the PPP) are the same as serving the masses was never on their agenda.

He said the fact is that the three parties represent dynasties and revolve around personalities, having no concept of democracy and respect for the rule of law. “How could a political party claim to be the champion of democracy when it is alien to the concept of intra-party democracy?” he said, adding that people are no more ready to buy their products and are fed up by the ruling elite and agents of the status quo. People, he said, want real change and the only option left with them now is the Jamaat-e-Islami. If voted to power, he vowed, the JI would put the country on the path to development by introducing structural reforms in the colonial-era laws and interest-based economic system.