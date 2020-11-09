Haripur teachers demand seniority lists

HARIPUR: Office-bearers of Tanzeem-e-Asatiza Pakistan have demanded the education department to compile and display seniority lists of teachers belonging to all the cadres for ending the uncertainty among the community.

The demand was made at a meeting of TAP, held with district president Amir Attiq in the chair. The meeting took up the single-point agenda and discussed the promotion related problems of teachers of all the cadres at the district level.

The participants expressed concern over delay in displaying of seniority lists of teachers in Haripur as the other districts have already completed their work in this regard.

They pointed out that the department had earlier compiled more than one seniority list of different cadres, which carried anomalies and mistakes and in some cases, the names of junior teachers were mistakenly mentioned to be senior, thus worrying the seniority deserving teachers.