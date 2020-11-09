App for women’s safety launched

LAHORE:Punjab Police has launched Women Safety App to improve the safety of women.

Women can seek immediate help from the Punjab Police through the Women Safety App wherever they feel unsafe. The App can be easily accessed by both working women and housewives in emergencies. Women can register themselves on the app by downloading the Women Safety App on their mobile phones.

Police, Rescue, Highway Police and Motorway Police can be contacted immediately through the Women Safety App. Security: At least 2,000 police officers and officials ensured safe departure of the participants in the first phase of the three-day Raiwind Tablighi Ijtema on Sunday.

All police officers and personnel were present at their duty points till the complete departure of the participants in the Ijtema. Traffic police in collaboration with the district administration facilitate the participants on the conclusion of the first phase of the three-day Tablighi Ijtema.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan lauded police on the excellent security arrangements. He also appreciated the administration of the Tablighi Jamaat for cooperation. Missing boy found: Nawankot investigation police found a 6-year-old missing boy and handed him over to his heirs. The boy, identified as Muhammad Shakeel, had left home to play and lost his way.

protest: The family members of a man who was shot dead a day back at Nishtar Colony staged a protest demonstration here on Sunday. The protesters blocked Khayaban-e-Iqbal Chowk by placing the body in the middle of the road, chanted slogans against police and burnt tyres.

They said that the negligence and lackluster legal proceedings by Nishtar Colony police led to the incident. The victim, Malik Naeem, was shot dead and his brother, Saleem, wounded by their opponents in State Life Colony, Nishtar Colony, a day ago. Victim Naeem suffering from two shots in his right thigh had died due to excessive bleeding. Malik Saleem sustained a wound in his left thigh. Another man, Ghulam Nabi, son of Ghulam Rasool, also suffered bullet wounds in his leg. The accused have been identified as Junaid Ali, Haider Jutt, Mian Shahzad, Waqas, Ali, Ghazanfar, Mobeen Jora and seven others. Both parties had a dispute over the cable network and were contesting in a court of law.