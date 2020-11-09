Dr Arif Alvi, Imran Khan greet Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have felicitated US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on winning the elections. The President posted on his Twitter handle: “Congratulations President Elect Joe Biden and VP Elect Kamala Harris. Looking forward to an improving US role towards world peace specially in Afghanistan, as well as the entire region.”

He added: “Pakistan looks forward to our continued long term friendship and a dignified relationship.” The Prime Minister tweeted: “Congratulations Joe Biden & Kamala Harris (US Vice president elect). Look forward to President Elect Biden’s Global Summit on Democracy & working with him to end illegal tax havens & stealth of nation’s wealth by corrupt ldrs (leaders).”

Khan further said they would also continue to work with US for peace in Afghanistan and in the region.