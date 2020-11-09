PTI’s Gandapur calls supporters of Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari ‘traitors’

By News Desk

SKARDU: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur, on Sunday characterised all those who support former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Zardari as “traitors”.

Gandapur, who drew widespread condemnation a day earlier for calling PML-N Vice President Maryam “beautiful” and alleging that her beauty was due to her spending the public’s money on “surgeries”, took the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) election campaign to Skardu ahead of the Gilgit-Baltistan elections on November 15.

He said those who hatch conspiracies to weaken state institutions “cannot be benevolent to the nation” and accused the opposition of fighting for its “political and personal gains”

instead of protecting national interests.

Gandapur claimed the former rulers had plundered the country and put billions of rupees in the accounts of their children. He also repeated the Premier’s mantra of not giving the opposition an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance-like

deal) and promised the accountability process would continue.

He said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, “after being rejected by people of his own constituency in the general election” had now become the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).