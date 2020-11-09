Multan Sultans’ Mahmudullah tests positive for Covid-19

KARACHI: Mahmudullah, a Bangladeshi cricketer, has been ruled out of PSL-5 playoffs after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Bangladesh’s T20I captain was to leave Dhaka on Monday (today) to join Multan Sultans who will face Karachi Kings on November 14 here at the National Stadium.

He had replaced England’s Moeen Ali. Mahmudullah has isolated himself at his house.

“I was surprised with a positive result from my Covid test, on November 6,” Mahmudullah said. “I didn’t have fever or any other symptom other than a bit of cold. Nothing more than that. I got tested for a second time yesterday, and that also came out positive. I am now taking rest in a separate room. I am a little worried about my wife and kids. I am seeking everyone’s prayers for quick recovery and for my family’s well-being.

“It is disappointing to miss the chance to play in the PSL. It is a competitive tournament. It was a good opportunity to play a couple of matches there. I am now looking forward to getting well soon and try to participate in our Bangabandhu T20 Cup,” he added.

Tamim Iqbal remains the only Bangladeshi cricketer in the PSL playoffs. He will play for Lahore Qalandars, who finished third in the league phase of the six-team event.

Karachi Kings’s hard-hitting wicket-keeper batsman Chadwick Walton of the West Indies and Cameron Delport of South Africa arrived on Sunday to join Karachi Kings.

Peshawar Zalmi confirmed that their English bowler Saqib Mahmood arrived here on Sunday. Saqib has replaced Liam Livingstone, also of England, who was picked in the English team for the ODI series against South Africa.