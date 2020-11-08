The world has gone through several political power imbalances and changes throughout history. Despite several ways of defining the term “New World Order”, it’s basically related to the ideological notion of governing throughout the world within the idea of latest combined efforts to sort, understand the worldwide problems that seems to transcend the limit of states to unravel.

The phrase “New World Order” was used after the First World War in relation to international peace then it was again used after the Second World War, describing the plans of United Nations for the betterment of the states. The vastly discussed period of this phrase came after the end of Cold War. In 1990, George H. W. Bush used this phrase to define the nature of the Cold War’s era after its end.

George H. W. Bush stated in his speech on 11 September 1990 that their fifth political objective during the troubling times of Pacific Wars would be establishing a ‘New World Order’ so a new era can emerge free from any threat of terror, in pursuit of justice and a quest for peace. Where the East and the West can live in a harmonious land. The speech’s tone and emphasis marked a new phase for the international politics.

The idea of New World Order as it appears to be entails the collapse and disbanding of the old world political system to give birth to newer better one. The major changes to the twentieth century took place after the World War 1 and the World War 2. As for the third major change in the international political system may come to fruition as a result of either systematic change such as growth of global economy and advancement in communication or transformation of distribution of power.

Although the new world order has yet to attain its structure completely however, it can be identified what its important motive would be. The West is well determined to keep preserving its position of superiority through military, culture and technological advancement. The foremost problems from the Third World countries along with the Islamic World are overlooked as some byproduct of the East- West animosity. Third World countries are socially and culturally defenseless to the assertive approaches of the Western traditions and culture

An area of challenge for the Third World nations and Islamic World would be the economical development. During the era of colonialism, the raw material assets from the Islamic World had been transferred to the industrially revolutionized West for a lot lesser charge and less costly labour force. The world has been divided into those who live in a bone crushing poverty and those who experience the prosperity.

Other than that, the Islamic World faces the challenges of safety whenever it is confronted with the domination from Western Media and Military Forces alike. Other than that, the Islamic World is relatively dependent on the Western Media. The Western domination of the global mass media leads to depreciation of the different much less powerful cultures. Media not only contributes to social progress, cost-efficient development however it can additionally lead to hostility, motivate country wide strife & also provide fuel to territorial conflicts which has given birth to dispute between the West and the Fundamentalists depicting them as Muslim revolutionists, This issue is given a name of “Islamophobia” by the Western Media. As the Cold War ended, the Islamic Fundamentalism emerged as global threat to security. It’s a serious challenge to the countries even in the Middle Eastern region and has created threatening consequences for the Western countries. There are a lot of miscalculation and misconceptions about the birth and growth and purpose of these fundamentalist groups. Western Media finds it easy and less of a hassle to state that a number of mad and derelict states of the Middle Eastern region like Iran and Syria are the ones who are keeping the Fundamentalism alive and keep terrorizing the world with its force.

Western societies have tried their best to sabotage the image of Muslims and Islam in the world. They have deliberately attempted to manipulate the world into thinking that Islam is a terrorist religion. Moreover, events like 9/11 are only a means to this end. No doubt, Pakistan has waged a war that was not hers but the contributions made by Pakistan in the war against terrorism are world recognized. Since being the only Islamic state with the nuclear power and a powerful army, Pakistan has always been on the top list of western societies.

Varda Tarek, student of Mass Communication, NUML