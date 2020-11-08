Minor among two killed in Hangu incidents

HANGU: Two persons, including a three-year-old girl child, were killed and another sustained injuries in different incidents in the district on Saturday.

Station House Officer Tall Police Mahmood Khan said that one Sadiq, the uncle of the slain girl, Zulekha, 3, resident of Afghan Refugee Camp, reported to the police that his niece along with her toys went out of home in the afternoon and disappeared. He said that they launched a search for the girl when she did not come till late. He said that they searched the girl everywhere but to no avail. And her body, he added, was found in the Khrokonch area the next morning. The SHO said that they raided the house of an Afghan national identified as Sher Muhammad alias Sherzai on the suspicion. The police, he said, recovered the blood stained clothes of Sherzai and the toys of Zulekha, who was murdered by hitting her with stones and dumped the body at Khrokonch area. The official added that both the families had an altercation some six years ago after which Sherzai went to Afghanistan but he came back to Afghan Refugee Camp in Tall a few months back. The family of the slain girl, the local residents said, had also expressed fear of a possible tragedy when the accused came back and started living at the camp. Meanwhile, a man was killed and another sustained injuries when rivals opened fire during a jirga proceedings at Shahokhel Bazaar in Hangu district. The police said that a jirga of elders was in progress to settle a dispute between Piyao Muhammad and Ijaz over ownership of a coalmine. The rivals first exchanged harsh words and later opened fire. As a result, Ijaz was killed on the spot while Hameed Shah sustained injuries.