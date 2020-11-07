Ehsaas to structure one-window initiative

Islamabad : The PM’s Special Assistant Dr. Sania Nishtar convened a meeting Friday to structure One-Window Ehsaas—a single-window information and service approach for better access to multiple Ehsaas programmes.

Leads from all executing agencies of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) including the Benazir Income Support Programme, Pakistan Baitul Mal, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund, Trust for Voluntary Organizations, and Higher Education Commission joined the meeting. Secretary PASSD and Additional Secretary PASSD were also present.

The meeting shaped up structural plan for One-Window operation, which will assist beneficiaries of social protection besides reducing duplication. “The basic structure would comprising a front end and a back-end. Physical Ehsaas center with hardware and prominent signage, android App and web interface would be at the front end, whereas open APIs architecture along with a guiding policy will work at the back end. In the initial phase, work has commenced on the first prototype of the Ehsaas physical centre and digital interfaces,” Dr. Sania stated.

The initiative aims to create awareness, integrate delivery of services under the Ehsaas umbrella, ensure transparency and improve government-to-citizen service delivery. The government plans to open the first Ehsaas Physical Centre in Islamabad and launch #EhsaasDigital by March 2021.