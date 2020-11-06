close
Fri Nov 06, 2020
N Korea prohibits smoking in public spaces

November 6, 2020

SEOUL: North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly on Wednesday introduced smoking bans in some public places to provide citizens with “hygienic living environments,” state media KCNA reported on Thursday. The tobacco-prohibition law aims to protect the lives and health of North Koreans by tightening the legal and social controls on the production and sale of cigarettes, KCNA quoted the legislature as saying.

