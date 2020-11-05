PIA plans international, domestic flights for Gwadar

LAHORE: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has planned to operate international flights and more domestic flights to/from Gwadar on the completion of New Gwadar Airport, PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik said.

This was stated by the PIA CEO during a visit to Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Wednesday. During a meeting, the RCCI members requested the CEO for direct flights from Islamabad to Gwadar, USA and Europe and also more lights to Afghanistan. He assured the business community that he would look into the matter and operate flights keeping in view demands and commercial viability of flights. Air Marshal Arshad Malik said flights to Gwadar were being operated via Karachi at present due to shorter runway and improper refueling set-up at Gwadar.