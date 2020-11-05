KP journalists receive health cards for concessional treatment

PESHAWAR: The members of the Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday received the health cards to avail the treatment facilities at the Al-Khidmat Foundation Hospital at cut rates.

The cards were distributed after an agreement between the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) and Al-Khidmat Foundation on the provision of health facilities. The cards distribution ceremony was held at the PPC. Al-Khidmat Hospital Peshawar Director Dr Iqtidar Ahmad Roghani, Health Manager Dr Shakeel Ahmad, Al-Khidmat Foundation spokesperson Noor-ul-Wahid Jadoon, PPC General Secretary Imran Yousafzai, Khyber Union of Journalists joint secretary Amir Muavia and others were present.

Dr Iqtidar said the concession in the health facilities by Al-Khidmat Foundation was aimed at providing relief to working journalists. He said under the MoU signed between the Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the PPC management, the OPD for journalists in Al-Khidmat Hospital Nishtarabad Peshawar would be free and the journalists would be treated on special prescription, while other treatments would be provided to journalists on 50 per cent discount.