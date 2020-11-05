PDM Multan meeting to be referendum against govt, says JUI-F

MULTAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) central deputy secretary Maulana Muhammad Amjad Khan Wednesday said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Multan meeting will be a referendum against the government on November 30.

Talking to reporters and the party workers, he said the poor people are suffering more from PTI-led government that coronavirus. He said the JUI-F is fighting for the rights of the common man and the PTI-led government has allegedly failed on all fronts.

He said inflation has affected the poor badly. He said the PTI had not fulfilled its campaign promises. Maulana Amjad Khan said instead of acknowledging their failure, the rulers wanted to divert the attention of the people from the real issues by launching a propaganda campaign against the opposition parties.

He said the FTF laws are a conspiracy against the sovereignty of the country. To a question, he said Gilgit-Baltistan was interfering in the elections. He urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to take immediate notice and take practical measures to make elections in Gilgit-Baltistan fair and transparent.

To a query, he said the government is trying to change the ministers instead of solving the problems of the people. He termed the publication of blasphemous sketches in France as a challenge to the honor of the Islamic world. He said the Muslim rulers should formally announce ending diplomatic relations with France. He demanded the government expel the French ambassador from Pakistan.