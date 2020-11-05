Another school, college sealed

Islamabad: Two more educational institutions were sealed by the district administration after the emergence of COVID-19 cases among students and staff members.

Among them are Islamabad Model School for Boys G-8/1 (two cases) and Islamabad Model College for Girls F-7/4 (six cases).

The universities, colleges, and schools across the country were reopened in September after closure of six months due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. They're asked by the government to enforce the notified standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the infection of both teachers and students.