Triple murder case: SSP Larkana given task to arrest murder accused

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General of Police, Sukkur Range, Dr Kamran Fazal, has given the task to arrest the accused involved in the murder case of three family members, including father, uncle and grandfather of Umme Rubab Chandio, to Senior Superintendent of Police Larkana Masood Bangash, writes Imdad Soomro. Police sources informed ‘The News’ that after the full-scale operation in areas of district Qamabar Shahdadkot and district Dadu some five days back, the prime accused -- Ghulam Murtaza Chandio and Zulfiqar Chandio -- went into hiding in the Balochistan province.

AIG Dr Fazal tasked SSP Larkana Masood Bangash to arrest the accused with the cooperation of the Balochistan government.

On October 28, 2020, Inspector General of Police, Sindh, Mushtaq Mahar, also visited the crime scene in District Dadu and met the victim family.

He assured the victim family of his complete support and early arrest of the remaining accused involved in the triple murder case.

Umme Rubab’s father Mukhtiar Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio and paternal uncle Kabil Chandio were gunned down on January 17, 2018, within the remit of the Mehar police station, district Dadu.

Nominated accused Ali Gohar Chandio and Sikandar Chandio have been arrested by the police and they are in jail, while Murtaza Chandio and Zulfiqar are still at large.

The victim family has accused the Pakistan People’s Party members of the Sindh Assembly – Sardar Chandio and Burhan Chandio -- of their alleged involvement in the said murder case.