Mon Nov 02, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2020

Two killed while installing tower on mountain

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2020

MANSEHRA: Two persons were killed when an iron string, with the help of which they were shifting a cellular company’s tower to a high mountain, broke in the Kandia valley of Upper Kohistan.

“They were shifting electrical goods to install a signal tower at a high mountain in the area through an iron string, which broke and they fell on the ground,” Jehanzeb Khan, the deputy superintendent of police Upper Kohistan, told reporters on Sunday.

He said that the locals rushed the injured Mohammad Ahsan and Fazl Nabi to a hospital, where doctors pronounced both of them dead.

