Trader’s son kidnapped in Gulshan-e-Maymar

The teenage son of a trader was kidnapped at gunpoint in the Gulshan-e-Maymar locality on Sunday.

Taj Muhammad, a trader who is also associated with the real estate business, approached the Gulshan-e-Maymar police and registered a kidnapping case of his 17-year-old son Adil Taj. The complainant stated that he was at his office in Scheme 33 when his wife phoned him and informed him about the kidnapping of his son.

Quoting his wife, he said some men in a black car kidnapped their son after he had left his house for tuition. The trader also informed the police that his son also sent a text message from his mobile phone, which said that he had been abducted, but since then, the phone was switched off.

Police said they have registered an FIR against unidentified persons and initiated investigations.