Sculpture exhibition inaugurated

LAHORE : Sculpture Art Foundation Pakistan (SAAF PAAK) President Lt-Gen (r) Khalid Maqbool inaugurated the biggest-ever sculpture exhibition in the history of Pakistan, housing the magnificent creations of over 50 renowned and young sculptors from all over the country at Hamail Art Gallery, Gulberg Main Boulevard, on Saturday evening.

The former Punjab governor and president of SAAF PAAK, a platform which coordinated the mega event in the provincial metropolis, maintained that this biggest-ever show of Pakistani sculptors’ excellent skills in the field has a great value and significance not only in the world of art, but also for the entire country since it shows a very soft and talented face of the highly skilled and exceptionally talented artists of Pakistan in the country and abroad.

Mansoor Zubairi, a renowned sculptor and recipient of the Pride of Performance from Karachi and the chairman and the driving force behind this biggest assemble of artistic talent in Pakistan, pointed out that sculptors had been neglected in the country for many years but now SAAF PAAK has pledged to promote and protect the art of sculpture and the sculptors as well. He said that the basic mission and aim of SAAF PAAK is to provide maximum exposure and promoted and support to the sculptors and their families in every possible way. The works on display included the creations of Ejaz Malik, Shahid V Khan, Wasin Khursheed, Anjum Ayaz, Jameel Ahmad, Rabia Zubairi, Mansoor Zubairi, Asma Ahmad and Sidra Shah. The exhibition has been coordinated by Marium Manika. The inauguration ceremony was attended by a large number of artists, sculptors, art teachers, art students, social personalities and general public.