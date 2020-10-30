Efforts on to control inflation

MANSEHRA: Commissioner Hazara division Riaz Mahsud has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is serious in bringing the current high inflation down to a normal position in the province.

This he said while inaugurating a Sasta Bazaar here on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan was also present on the occasion. The commissioner said that Mansehra was the first city except divisional headquarters in the province where the Sasta Bazaar was established to pass on the relief to people. “The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to set up 16 Sasta bazaars across the province, four in Peshawar and two each at the divisional headquarters in the first phase but Mansehra is the first city where this Sasta bazaar is established on the special directives of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan,” said Mahsud. The commissioner while appreciating the performance of the deputy commissioner said that he would personally monitor the prices of the Sasta Bazaars established in Mansehra and Abbottabad in order to pass on relief to people. Mahsud also warned the traders of coronavirus spike in Hazara and said there were only 2 percent positive cases among all those screened in the division for the last many months but that ratio had jumped to an alarming six percent during the past couple of weeks.