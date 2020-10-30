VCs resolve to maintain vigilance to contain Covid-19

Islamabad: In view of the prevailing apprehension of COVID-19 resurgence, the Vice Chancellors of all the public and private universities have requested the government to provide a special COVID package for universities to enable them to implement the required SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) effectively and prevent any outbreaks of the pandemic on campuses.

The university heads met online to review the compliance of ‘COVID-19 health and safety protocols’ and share the best practices and innovative measures they have introduced to protect the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff against the spread of COVID-19 at their institutions.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Tariq Banuri expressed his gratitude for the tremendous leadership demonstrated by the Vice Chancellors in this regard. He said that while the government and HEC had issued comprehensive guidelines, the real test was in the field, and the situation remained under control in most campuses because of the timely and innovative approach taken by university leaders. VC University of Punjab, Dr. Niaz Akhtar elaborated the detailed actions taken to prevent any outbreaks and to isolate and treat any incident.