Turkey, Pakistan discusses rising Islamophobia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Wednesday called Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi wherein they exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.
Foreign Minister Qureshi extended felicitations to Foreign Minister Cavusoglu on 97th Republic Day of Turkey to be observed today.