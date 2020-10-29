close
Thu Oct 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 29, 2020

Turkey, Pakistan discusses rising Islamophobia

National

 
October 29, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Wednesday called Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi wherein they exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Foreign Minister Qureshi extended felicitations to Foreign Minister Cavusoglu on 97th Republic Day of Turkey to be observed today.

Latest News

More From Pakistan