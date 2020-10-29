Islamabad: Venus Ishaq, wife of Bishop Mazhar Ishaq and mother of Sajid Ishaq, chairman Pakistan Interfaith League (PIL) and Inter-faith League against Poverty (I-LAP) died late Monday night. She was 88.

“My mother died as a result of a heart attack. She was ill for some time and was bedridden. She died in peace. May God bless her soul,” said Sajid Ishaq.

Mrs Venus Ishaq’s death was widely condoled by civil society and peace groups as well as the community.

Her last rites and funeral service will be offered on Saturday (October 31), at 12 noon in the Christ Church, Rawalpindi and she will be laid to rest in local cemetery.